Major operation: Irritant gas alarm at Villach grammar school

Was it a prank?

"Several children have been taken to hospital for clarification. It seems likely that it was some kind of irritant gas - pepper spray, for example," said Martin Regenfelder, the fire department incident commander, to the Krone. The school had acted in an exemplary manner. Ventilation measures are now being carried out and the sanitary room in which the gas was released is being professionally cleaned. The cause is also still being investigated. It is suspected that it may have been a school prank.