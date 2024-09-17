Energy Act is now finally off the table

ÖVP parliamentary group chairman August Wöginger is practising a little more diplomacy, but is nevertheless using the whole issue for an election campaign side blow in the direction of the SPÖ: "The SPÖ imposed new conditions at the last minute, which cannot be met and therefore a decision is not possible." However, the ÖVP will "also be ready for negotiations in the future". "Of course" the EEG is an important issue for the People's Party.