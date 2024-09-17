Election campaign "waddle"
Energy Act is now finally off the table
This is a bitter setback for the Greens - so close to the election: the Green prestige project, the Energy Act, is now off the table.
On Wednesday in the National Council, Green Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler wanted to table a motion to set a deadline for the Renewable Gases Act (EEG). However, parts of the ÖVP and industry had reservations. The result would be too many additional costs. An operation with two terawatt hours per year would have additional costs of around 70 million. The paper industry, for example, spoke of additional costs of 30 percent.
Approval due to lack of prospects of success
However, the ÖVP had recently agreed to go along with the law - in return for the Green Party's approval of Brunner as EU Commissioner. And because they were certain that neither the FPÖ nor the SPÖ would be able to achieve a two-thirds majority.
However, SP leader Andreas Babler recently said unexpectedly that he wanted to approve the law. Probably also for tactical reasons, to cause unrest in the ÖVP. This in turn is causing internal trouble for the Reds. Also from the trade unionists at steel giant Voest. They developed a hydrogen strategy that would be neglected by the law.
Industry up in arms
As the "Krone" learned, industrialists and trade unionists met on Monday evening to persuade Babler to rethink - apparently with success. The WKO Mining and Steel Division is also not amused. The EEG is a threat to the location. A model for biogas or green hydrogen is needed.
The Greens are angry, the ÖVP is cleaning itself up
The Greens are naturally annoyed, club leader Sigrid Maurer announced that they had "come a good deal closer to the SPÖ in the areas demanded". Unfortunately, the SPÖ had made "far-reaching new demands and conditions for approval" at a final round of negotiations: "Despite great efforts, these cannot be met in the short time available."
ÖVP parliamentary group chairman August Wöginger is practising a little more diplomacy, but is nevertheless using the whole issue for an election campaign side blow in the direction of the SPÖ: "The SPÖ imposed new conditions at the last minute, which cannot be met and therefore a decision is not possible." However, the ÖVP will "also be ready for negotiations in the future". "Of course" the EEG is an important issue for the People's Party.
