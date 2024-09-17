AK sounds the alarm
More and more employees are going to work sick
Since the surveys began, never before have so many people gone to work sick as now. It is also worrying that a considerable number of people say they will probably not be able to stay in their jobs until they retire - the pressure is too high.
Almost 60 percent of employees go to work sick, according to the latest work climate index from the Chamber of Labor (AK). This is the highest level since the survey began in 2008. One reason for this is the increase in working from home - 61 percent of respondents working from home stated that they had worked sick, compared to "only" 53 percent of all others.
As reasons for working despite health restrictions ("presenteeism"), 55% of respondents cited a sense of responsibility towards colleagues. In addition, almost 40 percent were concerned that their work would otherwise be left undone and 32 percent stated that they did not have a replacement.
Differences between the sexes
"Presenteeism" also shows gender-specific differences: just under 60 percent of female employees do not want to let their colleagues down, compared to 52 percent of men. "Moreover, this pressure is particularly high in the health and social services and retail sectors, which is not surprising as the proportion of women is also high here," said the AK in a press release on Tuesday.
It is striking that those who go to work sick suffer particularly badly under time pressure. "Pressure has no place here," emphasized AKOÖ President Andreas Stangl and referred to another point of the work climate index: "Almost 40 percent of employees who work sick believe that it is unlikely that they will be able to stay in their job until retirement. An alarming comparison with 28 percent of other employees."
