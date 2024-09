Automatically saved design

The 47-year-old woman from the Leibnitz district was driving alone in her car on the L 636 shortly after 7 p.m. when she left the road on the right for unknown reasons. The car plunged around 70 meters over steep terrain into a wooded area and crashed into a spruce tree.

No signs of external influence

The wreck was only discovered the next day by a municipal worker, and the driver could not be rescued. "According to the current state of the investigation, it is unlikely that the accident was caused by a third party," as the police reported. The Fresing-Kitzeck and Heimschuh fire departments were involved in the rescue operation with 26 firefighters and seven vehicles.