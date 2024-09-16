Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Team boss admits

Wolff: “Mercedes has condemned Hamilton to misery!”

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 17:24

A frustrating start from the pit lane, 9th place in the final standings and clearly distanced from his team-mate - Sunday's Formula 1 race in Baku was anything but a source of joy for Lewis Hamilton! It was hardly due to a lack of commitment or ability on the part of the seven-time world champion that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix went down the drain for him, but rather because of his team. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted after the race: "We condemned Hamilton to misery!"

comment0 Kommentare

What did the 52-year-old Viennese mean by that? Quite simply: Mercedes used the fifth combustion engine of the season in Hamilton's car for the Baku race. However, as the regulations only allow four, there was a penalty - and it consisted of starting from the pit lane - i.e. from the very, very back ...

Toto Wolff (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Toto Wolff
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

"That's exactly what happened with Hamilton!"
And that "condemned Lewis to misery, because it is very difficult to make up ground in Azerbaijan," Wolff told Sky. Because whenever you get closer to an opponent in front, the tires start to overheat. "That's exactly what happened with Hamilton!"

For a driver, it is "obviously terrible if you keep getting stuck and can't get past, even though you have much more speed," said Wolff. Hamilton was also extremely frustrated with the balance of his Mercedes. "I had to really wrench the steering wheel around to break the traction on the front axle, a very strange driving style."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf