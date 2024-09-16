Team boss admits
Wolff: “Mercedes has condemned Hamilton to misery!”
A frustrating start from the pit lane, 9th place in the final standings and clearly distanced from his team-mate - Sunday's Formula 1 race in Baku was anything but a source of joy for Lewis Hamilton! It was hardly due to a lack of commitment or ability on the part of the seven-time world champion that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix went down the drain for him, but rather because of his team. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted after the race: "We condemned Hamilton to misery!"
What did the 52-year-old Viennese mean by that? Quite simply: Mercedes used the fifth combustion engine of the season in Hamilton's car for the Baku race. However, as the regulations only allow four, there was a penalty - and it consisted of starting from the pit lane - i.e. from the very, very back ...
"That's exactly what happened with Hamilton!"
And that "condemned Lewis to misery, because it is very difficult to make up ground in Azerbaijan," Wolff told Sky. Because whenever you get closer to an opponent in front, the tires start to overheat. "That's exactly what happened with Hamilton!"
For a driver, it is "obviously terrible if you keep getting stuck and can't get past, even though you have much more speed," said Wolff. Hamilton was also extremely frustrated with the balance of his Mercedes. "I had to really wrench the steering wheel around to break the traction on the front axle, a very strange driving style."
