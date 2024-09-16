Wolff: “Mercedes has condemned Hamilton to misery!”

A frustrating start from the pit lane, 9th place in the final standings and clearly distanced from his team-mate - Sunday's Formula 1 race in Baku was anything but a source of joy for Lewis Hamilton! It was hardly due to a lack of commitment or ability on the part of the seven-time world champion that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix went down the drain for him, but rather because of his team. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted after the race: "We condemned Hamilton to misery!"