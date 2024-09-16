Red Bull Salzburg
Off to the “Golden City” with 40 million in the bag
FC Red Bull Salzburg can rub their hands with glee even before the start of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, as once again the rouble is rolling in the top flight. Meanwhile, opening opponents Sparta Prague have also had a long break and should not be underestimated.
Even Scrooge McDuck will be envious of this chunk of money!
The league phase of the Champions League has not even started yet, but it is already safe to assume that runners-up Salzburg will have to increase their cash reserves.
Participation alone earns the Mozartstadt team an entry fee of 18.62 million euros. Added to this is another 21 million euros from the Bulls' European Cup performances over the past ten years and the importance of the domestic TV market.
This means that Salzburg has already secured €40 million before the opening game at Sparta Prague! Income from ticket sales and possible points bonuses have not even been factored in. Head coach Pep Lijnders' team will be hoping for the latter on Wednesday in the "Golden City".
Sparta are still unbeaten
The Czech champions should by no means be underestimated, however, and it is no coincidence that they are nicknamed "Iron Sparta". Dane Lars Friis' side are extremely difficult to play against and are still unbeaten this season. There have been eleven wins and two draws in 13 games. The home side are therefore regarded as slight favorites by the bookmakers.
Both teams should be well rested. After the international break, not only was Salzburg's clash with Austria Klagenfurt canceled due to bad weather, but also the entire round in the Czech Republic.
