First the flood, now the storm: school destroyed again

"It's a major disaster. We had the floods in St. Radegund 50 years ago and storm Paula 15 years ago. And now both came within three months of each other," says Mayor Hannes Kogler (ÖVP). He is standing in front of the municipality's elementary school, which best illustrates the extent of the events: in June, the building had to be demolished due to severe flooding, and in the last two months, containers were set up as a replacement; classes were due to start there on Monday. But on Sunday night, the storm tore the roof off the elementary school - leaving a scene of destruction.