Flooding drama: Krnov fights for survival

Worse than in 1997

The situation is worse than during the flood disaster in 1997. The Opava and Opavice rivers meet in Krnov, which is located around 240 kilometers east of Prague and has just under 23,000 inhabitants. Helicopters were deployed to rescue people in distress from the air. The situation was also critical in many other places in the east of the country, such as the cities of Opava and Ostrava. The highest flood alert level was in force at more than 120 water level measuring stations across the country. A flood of the century was even reported at more than 50 stations.