There are interested parties
Automatically saved draft
Following the bankruptcy of Jufa, several hotels in Carinthia are now empty. While there is hardly any hope for the Knappenberg location, other facilities could be given a new lease of life. Among the interested parties is a well-known Carinthian sports club.
As reported, the Jufa youth and family guesthouses are closing some locations in Carinthia and Styria. Some facilities will probably remain closed forever, but there is a small glimmer of hope for others.
Search for successors
"It looks like we won't be able to find a successor for Knappenberg, the site is too remote. So far, every negotiation there has failed," says Jufa boss Gerhard Wendl. However, there may still be hope for the Bleiburg and Nockalm locations. Wendl: "Perhaps we will also find someone at Hochrindl who wants to take over the operation over the winter." The main problem is that there is no staff accommodation on the mountain.
We are working hard to find a solution.
Jufa-Chef Gerhard Wendl
For Bleiburg in particular, where Jufa has invested eleven million euros in the hotel and ballroom, the hope is to find a successor quickly. "Whether a lease or sale - we are open to anything. There are already several interested parties and talks are ongoing," says Wendl. "The idea would be to get back what has been invested."
The number of overnight stays in Petzenland speaks for itself: "To date, 200,000 overnight stays have been achieved there." The Aich/Dob volleyball club and southern Carinthian entrepreneurs are also said to be interested in the hotel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.