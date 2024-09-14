Search for successors

"It looks like we won't be able to find a successor for Knappenberg, the site is too remote. So far, every negotiation there has failed," says Jufa boss Gerhard Wendl. However, there may still be hope for the Bleiburg and Nockalm locations. Wendl: "Perhaps we will also find someone at Hochrindl who wants to take over the operation over the winter." The main problem is that there is no staff accommodation on the mountain.