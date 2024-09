Pötzelsberger: “Think about failure”

In the lyrics, Pötzelsberger shows his private and vulnerable side. "I often prepare myself inwardly for failure. Something can always come up in life. I don't like to be surprised by such moments." But the 41-year-old doesn't want to withhold positive moments in his life from his fans either. The song "Carry you" focuses on his son Felix (9) and their journey of growing up together. And Pötzelsberger has taken plenty of time to reflect on this: he took 12 years to write the lyrics for his latest album "Prudence".