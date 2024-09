“I wonder where the common sense has gone”

The well-known Tyrolean tourism expert Karl J. Reiter, who always introduces himself as an innkeeper and farmer, is celebrating two anniversaries this year and next. Firstly, the Achental native will be 75 years old on September 19, and secondly, he celebrated his 50th anniversary as an entrepreneur on May 1, 2025. Reiter was a determined man throughout his life. He always had clear ideas, which he achieved with a lot of hard work (mostly seven-day weeks).