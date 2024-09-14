Drinking and driving
Timberlake sentenced: Fine and community service
"Even one drink - don't get behind the wheel of a car." US pop star Justin Timberlake has been sentenced to community service and a fine for drink-driving. He also had to apologize publicly for his misconduct.
A judge in New York found the 43-year-old guilty on Friday of driving his car drunk through Sag Harbor, east of New York, on June 18.
Public apology
According to the TV station CNN, the musician must now perform 25 hours of community service and pay a fine of 500 dollars. He will also have his driver's license suspended for 90 days.
After the verdict, he made a statement to the court in which he publicly apologized and admitted that he had made a mistake. "But I hope that everyone watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake." Timberlake: "Even one drink - don't get behind the wheel of a car."
Drunk driving
Media reports referred to an agreement between the 43-year-old and the district attorney's office in Suffolk, east of New York. According to the agreement, Timberlake pleaded guilty in court only to the lesser offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Timberlake was arrested and charged with drunk driving in Sag Harbor, about 150 kilometers east of the metropolis of New York, in mid-June. According to a police report, he failed to stop at a stop sign, among other things. According to a court document, an officer said Timberlake's breath smelled strongly of alcohol. The pop singer was unsteady on his feet.
Night at the police station
After a night at the police station, Timberlake was released. The so-called "mug shot" published by the police, the police photo of the world star looking seriously into the camera while in custody, went viral on the internet. The 43-year-old is married to actress Jessica Biel and has two children.
Timberlake rose to fame as a member of the boy band NSYNC before launching a solo career and eventually becoming a successful actor. He has won the Emmy television award four times and is a ten-time winner of the Grammy music award. The musician was in a relationship with US singer Britney Spears between 1999 and 2002.
