“Not FC Hübel, it’s time for a breath of fresh air”

"You can't please everyone"

At the 2017 annual general meeting in Zell am See, he was the only one not to wear a red tie but a dark one with a white shirt and jacket. Hübel, who describes former boss Gigi Ludwig as a "true Mr. Football", was also the only one not to vote for Leo Windtner. However, the Salzburg native has no regrets when he thinks back on all his years in office. "In the beginning, I wanted to please everyone. But at some point I realized that that wasn't possible. If I was wrong or made a mistake, I apologized for it."