President steps down
“Not FC Hübel, it’s time for a breath of fresh air”
Herbert Hübel was president of the Salzburg Football Association for more than two decades. In the ÖFB, the lawyer was considered a rebel and never minced his words. The Salzburg native's long era comes to an end on Saturday. He has no regrets, says the 65-year-old.
After 23 years at the helm of the Salzburg Football Association, an era ends today. Herbert Hübel is stepping down as president. The man from Salzburg has worked in the organization for around 40 years. "I don't want to preach water and drink wine. I have enjoyed doing this very much. But it's not FC Hübel. It simply needs a breath of fresh air," says the 65-year-old in an interview with the "Krone".
His time in office included the 2008 European Championships, where Salzburg was the venue. Or the relocation of the headquarters to the ULSZ Rif. There was always one maxim: "We never overstepped the mark," says the lawyer, who repeatedly caused a stir in the ÖFB, stirred things up and never minced his words.
"You can't please everyone"
At the 2017 annual general meeting in Zell am See, he was the only one not to wear a red tie but a dark one with a white shirt and jacket. Hübel, who describes former boss Gigi Ludwig as a "true Mr. Football", was also the only one not to vote for Leo Windtner. However, the Salzburg native has no regrets when he thinks back on all his years in office. "In the beginning, I wanted to please everyone. But at some point I realized that that wasn't possible. If I was wrong or made a mistake, I apologized for it."
Even in the country, there were not always only positive voices towards the head of the association. "You always have to be open to that. But it also keeps things fresh," remarks the lawyer, but also notes: "In soccer, a lot of people know how to do it."
"If you leave, you have to keep quiet"
He believes the Salzburg Football Association is well equipped for the future. It is in a good position and nobody needs to worry. "You have to satisfy the expectations of the clubs and maintain a balance between those who play at the top and those who play further down. I think it will be rather difficult to bring something new because the old is not so bad," says Hübel about the challenges that await his successor around Wolfgang Zingerle.
The former mayor of Hollersbach, like Hübel 65, will be made president today at the SFV meeting. In addition to Michael Gruber, there is a new "Vice" in Toni Feldinger. However, Herbert Hübel, who will continue to fulfill his function at UEFA, will not be available in an advisory capacity. "If you leave, you have to keep quiet." He is looking forward to getting back on the pitch. "But now I don't always have to be neutral. That's nice too."
