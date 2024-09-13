Gols Clinic
First soil samples, then architectural competition
Even if things are currently quiet around the Gols Clinic, the first soil samples are being taken. The further timetable has already been drawn up.
Since Monday, a few machines have been parked on the site where the new Gols Clinic is to be built. Soil tests commissioned by Gesundheit Burgenland are currently being carried out there, as confirmed by the office of Governor Hans Peter Doskozil at the request of the Krone.
"The aim is to obtain basic information about the load-bearing capacity of the soil from a geological point of view," the statement said.
Preliminary work for the architectural competition
Three core drillings are now being carried out on the site between Weiden am See and Gols: Namely, one exploratory borehole for soil material extraction, six dynamic probings to determine the bedding density of rolling soils and twelve test excavations with excavators to measure the soil strata courses.
"This is necessary preparatory work for the architectural competition, which is to be launched in the fall. The steering committee set up by Doskozil before the summer is currently preparing the necessary decisions.
Exactly how things will proceed will be announced soon. "We will provide information on the detailed schedule at a press conference shortly," said Doskozil's office.
The mayor of Gols, Kilian Brandstätter, is delighted and would like to reassure all those who fear that the Gols clinic has been shelved: "The responsible committees are continuing to work flat out on the important project of a new clinic. The population can rely on the Governor's word," said Brandstätter. "This is also confirmed by the investigations that have now been initiated on our municipal territory."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
