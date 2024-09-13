Get your tickets now!
The anticipation for the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn is growing
From September 26 to October 13, 2024, the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn will once again take place in the Prater. This year, Austria's largest traditional and Oktoberfest will once again attract visitors with a top-class music program in the Vienna Prater. Tickets are only available for a short time at a 50% discount in the Krone ticket store!
A varied and prominent musical program at the Kaiser Wiesn in the Vienna Prater 2024 will make the hearts of Schlager and folk music fans beat faster.
On 18 Wiesn days in the three festival tents - the Gösser Zelt, Wiesbauer Zelt and Kaiserzelt - pop and folk music greats such as Desperate Brasswives, the Lauser, the Dirndl Rocker and the Mountain Crew will ensure a real Wiesn atmosphere every evening
DEAL OF THE WEEK
"LIFE IS A FESTIVAL" - WE CELEBRATE WITH 1+1
Secure your tickets for the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn 2024 at the Krone best price for a limited time only and get 1 ticket + 1 ticket* for free!
Offer bookable until incl. 19.09.2024 in the Krone ticket store at ticket.krone.at
Vienna Kaiser Wiesn
26. September to October 13, 2024
Vienna Prater
(*valid while stocks last)
There is also plenty of space to sway together in cozy alpine pastures. Fans of folk music can also get their groove on at the pop afternoons on October 1, October 8 and October 10: Live performances by well-known pop stars such as Andi Borg, Francine Jordi, Natalie Holzner as well as the Hans Ecker Trio and the Edlseern on Senior Citizens' Day, October 2, await you from 12:00 noon. At the DJ Wiesn powered by Prater Dome on October 8, the finest electronic music will make the tent shake.
Secure your tickets now with the 1 + 1 deal of the week in the Krone ticket store. Get your ticket and celebrate life at the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.