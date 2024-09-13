Red card for unrestrained building speculators!

However, this is doubly damaging to our environment: not only is fertile agricultural land being built on, but building materials such as gravel, lime (for cement), sand etc. have to be extracted from nature on a large scale and then processed in complex technical processes. This makes it all the more important that existing buildings are renovated and unused sealed areas are redeveloped. The most important point, however, is that the rampant speculation of industrial companies and construction firms with all of our resources must be stopped - as our readers also demand by a large majority!