Austria at KSV
The duel between the “second division dinosaurs” is back on
Austria Lustenau visit sensational team Kapfenberg today (18) Both teams have already faced each other 54 times in the 2nd division - with the Vorarlberg side having the better record.
After the international break, a real traditional duel awaits Austria today. Both Lustenau and Kapfenberg are true 2nd division dinosaurs, having faced each other 54 times. This is also underlined by a look at the all-time table. This is Austria's 25th season in the second-tier league and Kapfenberg's 29th. The duels were only interrupted by a brief intermezzo of both teams in the Bundesliga. Lustenau are 23:16 ahead in terms of victories, with 99 goals scored by the "Green-Whites".
It is quite possible that Austria will score an anniversary goal in Kapfenberg today. The chances of this are good, as only twice have direct encounters ended in a goalless draw. Lustenau have won five of their last six encounters, including in the promotion season when they celebrated a 6-0 win at home and turned the game around 2-1 away after trailing 1-0. A hugely important win back then, secured by Jan Stefanon.
Kapfenberg is in the flow
In the current season, however, Kapfenberg are rocking the league. The Upper Styrians are the only team apart from Ried to have won all five games. Never before have the "Falken" started a season so well. The reason: Kapfenberg strengthened key positions in the summer and also provided new impetus on the coaching bench with the signing of Ismael Atalan. "They are in the flow and have been fully convincing so far," says Austria coach Martin Brenner, who is also aware of the strength of their opponents.
Nevertheless, the relegated team's aim is to remain unbeaten against the league's sensational team and, if possible, record a win. After the 1:0 victory in the test match against FC Wil, coach Brenner gave his players two days off to recharge their batteries. Despite the break, however, little has changed on the list of absentees. Matthias Maak, Ibrahim Ouattara, Stan Berkani (suffered a ruptured lateral ligament in the test match) of the left ankle and Axel Rouquette are still unavailable, only Tobias Berger is back in the squad.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
