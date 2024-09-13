The duel between the “second division dinosaurs” is back on

Kapfenberg is in the flow

In the current season, however, Kapfenberg are rocking the league. The Upper Styrians are the only team apart from Ried to have won all five games. Never before have the "Falken" started a season so well. The reason: Kapfenberg strengthened key positions in the summer and also provided new impetus on the coaching bench with the signing of Ismael Atalan. "They are in the flow and have been fully convincing so far," says Austria coach Martin Brenner, who is also aware of the strength of their opponents.