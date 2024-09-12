Building land levy: ÖVP calls for “emergency brake”

Reference to Doskozil quote

It was surprising that SPÖ Governor Hans Peter Doskozil was identified as a possible supporter of the initiative in the state parliament. According to Patrik Fazekas, the Turkish state managing director, he had spoken out against the tax in an ORF summer interview. When asked about a wealth tax, he replied: "If I, as a working person, bought a property with my wages, my salary, where I pay income tax, and then at the end of the day I have to pay tax on it again, then I would not accept that." With the motion in parliament, Fazekas now wants to invite Doskozil to abolish the building land tax.