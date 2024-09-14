The final practice session in Baku, LIVE from 10.30am

However, Baku is likely to be more than just a duel between McLaren and Red Bull, even though the 'Red Bulls' have been the most successful on the street circuit, which has been in use since 2016, and have recently won three times in a row with Verstappen and twice with Pérez. However, the last three pole positions on the Caspian Sea have gone to Leclerc, and the Monegasque is still in the drivers' championship as well as in the team race with Ferrari. 86 points separate him from Verstappen, just 24 from Norris. Of course, he has only won twice from pole position on the 6-km circuit.