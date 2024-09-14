Formula 1 in the ticker
The final practice session in Baku, LIVE from 10.30am
The third free practice session sets the final course ahead of qualifying. Can McLaren continue to dominate or will Ferrari intervene? And can Red Bull turn things around after all? We report live - see ticker below.
Here is the LIVETICKER:
A lot of money is at stake
For McLaren Managing Director Zak Brown, the Constructors' Championship certainly seems to have priority, as it's all about the distribution of the billions in revenue. It would be the first team title since 1998. The McLaren duo scored 104 points more in the European races than Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Pérez. Brown explains: "We have always relied on having two number one drivers, that was the McLaren way." It was the same with former world champions Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in the team. The negative highlight was the collision in the 1989 world championship final.
However, Baku is likely to be more than just a duel between McLaren and Red Bull, even though the 'Red Bulls' have been the most successful on the street circuit, which has been in use since 2016, and have recently won three times in a row with Verstappen and twice with Pérez. However, the last three pole positions on the Caspian Sea have gone to Leclerc, and the Monegasque is still in the drivers' championship as well as in the team race with Ferrari. 86 points separate him from Verstappen, just 24 from Norris. Of course, he has only won twice from pole position on the 6-km circuit.
Ferrari wants the next victory
"We've always done well there and it's one of Charles' favorite tracks," said Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur confidently. "After our victory in Monza, we are on top and we want to keep it that way." Ferrari replacement driver Oliver Bearman will also start, but in a Haas. The Briton replaces Kevin Magnussen, as the Dane has to take a break from the race due to too many penalty points. Bearman will be in the Haas cockpit next year, having already replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari this year in Melbourne and scored six points.
Apart from Red Bull, only Mercedes have won in Baku so far. However, with a 154-point deficit to Ferrari after weaker races in Zandvoort and Monza, the Constructors' Championship is probably no longer an issue for the 'Silver Ones'. "We want to do better in Baku," said Team Principal Toto Wolff. "Now we have the chance to show that we have learned the necessary lessons and made improvements." This applies to Baku, and also to next week in Singapore. Wolff: "Both tracks are demanding."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
