“Forgotten” letter makes people smile

German teachers would draw the red pencil, residents wonder whether everyone is really right on this road. After repair work on road markings in Traun, the "Rechtsregel" became "Rechtregel" without further ado. Not the only spelling mistake in road traffic.
"Spelling is not that important! What counts is the moderation!" True to this motto, a ground marking at Oedtsee in Traun has been causing smiles for around a week. After the existing signs had become outdated, the town council commissioned a marking company to repair them.
Mistake caused a laugh online
Unfortunately, an "S" was forgotten in the process and so the current legal rule quickly became the "legal rule", which caused amusement on social media: "This would look good as a door mat"; "This should probably mean that everyone on this street is right" or "I buy an S and want to solve" are just some of the comments.
Repair commissioned
The faux pas is also taken with humor at the city office, which said in response to a Krone inquiry: "The company does so much for us that a mistake can happen." The marking company in question has already been commissioned to repair the road markings, which will be carried out in the next few days at their expense.
Two letters too many
In mid-June, countless Krone readers found the blunder on a signpost in Marchtrenk similarly amusing. Unlike in Traun, however, there were no missing letters here, but rather two too many on the road sign. Instead of pointing the way to the municipality of Weißkirchen an der Traun in the district of Wels-Land, it led without further ado to Weißenkirchen - which can be found in Attergau or Wachau.
Town sign stolen
The Vorarlberg municipality of Hard had a completely different kind of problem with a road sign at the end of August. New village signs made from sustainable timber were proudly presented there. However, the joy did not last long: after just two days, the signs were stolen and replaced with a pizza box.
