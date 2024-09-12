“Forgotten” letter makes people smile

Two letters too many

In mid-June, countless Krone readers found the blunder on a signpost in Marchtrenk similarly amusing. Unlike in Traun, however, there were no missing letters here, but rather two too many on the road sign. Instead of pointing the way to the municipality of Weißkirchen an der Traun in the district of Wels-Land, it led without further ado to Weißenkirchen - which can be found in Attergau or Wachau.