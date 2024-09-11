The most exciting witness failed to provide any answers

All over again

The trial will continue on Thursday and must be conducted as if the other two hearings had not taken place. Police officers and expert witnesses will have their say again and on Monday, psychiatrist Adelheid Kastner will present her expert opinion for the third time. She had attested that the defendant, who accused her daughter, who was of criminal age at the time of the crime, of having made the life-threatening cut across her father's neck, had a "creative way of dealing with the truth". The verdict is expected on Monday.