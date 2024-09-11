Vorteilswelt
"I'll slice you open"

Truck driver threatened to kill staff at haulage company

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 16:39

Because the waiting time for his customs documents was too long, a Turkish truck driver is said to have gone crazy at a freight forwarding company in Suben. He attacked an employee with a knife and threatened to kill him. Instead of sitting in his truck, he is now in prison.

comment0 Kommentare

Wild scenes took place in a freight forwarding company in Suben on Wednesday. The reason: the supposedly excessive waiting time for documents for customs clearance of the truck load of a driver (50) from Turkey. "The man had to wait a day for the documents, which can happen in certain cases," says the 29-year-old freight forwarding employee.

Apprentice "hit on"
At around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, he was informed that all the documents were ready. As soon as he arrived, the Turkish man is said to have verbally attacked the apprentice, "I then intervened," the 29-year-old continues.

Conversation sought
But the truck driver must not have "liked" it: "He followed me into the office and threatened to kill me." Several drivers were able to pull the man away - whereupon he went into the neighboring restaurant. There, the transport employee again sought a conversation with the thuggish 50-year-old and asked him outside.

"I'll cut you open"
But instead of warm words, the Turk had cold steel in his luggage. "He got a 30-centimetre-long bread knife from the kitchen, came at me with it and said he was going to slash me," the 29-year-old describes. Several drivers grabbed the raving man by the arms, managed to snatch the knife from him and called the police. The Turkish man was taken to Ried prison and the public prosecutor's office is investigating him for making dangerous threats.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andrea Kloimstein
