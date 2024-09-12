Apprehensions on the rise
Illegal transports: smugglers test new routes
The influx of refugees is on the move again. This is reflected in the latest apprehension figures. After smuggling gangs in the Balkans were broken up, the gaps in the criminal network have long since been closed.
Three refugees who have taken shelter in a bus shelter early in the morning and are being questioned by alert police officers away from the bus stop, eight girls and boys who want to take the bus to school - a scene in Deutsch Jahrndorf, a village of 650 inhabitants in Neusiedl am See, reminiscent of the times when groups of migrants turned up around the clock in the border communities in Burgenland.
This morning, seven refugees were again sitting on our main square.
Bewohner aus Deutschkreutz im Bezirk Oberpullendorf
More attacks again
It has been completely quiet for months, but the number of arrivals in this country is increasing again. Since the "smuggler war" in Serbia a year ago, when the police there cracked down on the unscrupulous smuggling gangs after fatal shootings, the influx at the Austrian-Hungarian border has dried up for the time being. Large groups of criminals have been broken up, according to international investigators. "However, the gaps in the criminal networks have been closed again. Now other perpetrators are carrying out the multi-million dollar business," said one investigator.
Illegal transportation much more expensive for migrants
New smuggling gangs are now looking for suitable routes for illegal human transportation on a large scale. Prices on the smuggling market have skyrocketed, according to insiders. "Compared to the 2022 peak season, the smuggling mafia is now charging almost twice as much." According to police reports, migrants now have to pay at least 3,000 euros for an escape from Bulgaria, and an average of 5,000 euros or more per migrant for transportation from Turkey to the West.
Operation Fox continues
"The route via Burgenland is now one of the most expensive routes," confirms a high-ranking official. Operation Fox is still running at full speed - the risk of being caught is high. In fact, the number of apprehensions has fallen drastically compared to previous peak periods. Nevertheless, there has been a noticeable increase since the summer. While only five to 16 refugees were reported every seven days at the beginning of the year, this figure rose to 150 last week. The week before that, 137 migrants were registered.
Balance so far in 2024: 1214 apprehensions, 19 smuggler arrests. "Further increase in arrests is to be expected"The global situation does not allow for an end to the migration problem. We have to accept that. The pressure on refugees continues to grow," says a lieutenant colonel. Investigators are expecting significantly more immigrants in the fall. More patrols at the border in Burgenland are the first sign.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.