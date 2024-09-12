Illegal transports: smugglers test new routes

More attacks again

It has been completely quiet for months, but the number of arrivals in this country is increasing again. Since the "smuggler war" in Serbia a year ago, when the police there cracked down on the unscrupulous smuggling gangs after fatal shootings, the influx at the Austrian-Hungarian border has dried up for the time being. Large groups of criminals have been broken up, according to international investigators. "However, the gaps in the criminal networks have been closed again. Now other perpetrators are carrying out the multi-million dollar business," said one investigator.