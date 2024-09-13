Dog training: keep your eyes open when choosing a trainer

Ursula Aigner sees the results of incorrect or - even worse - no dog training at all several times a week, including some spectacular TV formats. At the city of Vienna's animal shelter, she works with dogs who tell her wordlessly through their body language that hardly anything good has happened to them in their lives so far. The story is always the same: they were abandoned because people got tired of them. They have been found abandoned and no one is looking for them. Or the authorities ordered them to be taken away.