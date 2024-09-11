SpaceX space mission
“Polaris Dawn” reached extreme altitude of 1400 km
The privately financed space project "Polaris Dawn" has reached its maximum altitude of 1400 kilometers above the Earth. This was announced by the aerospace company SpaceX on Wednesday night via X (formerly Twitter).
According to SpaceX, this altitude is the greatest distance from humans to Earth since NASA's last "Apollo" missions to the moon in the early 1970s.
By comparison, the ISS space station is located at an altitude of around 400 kilometers. In 1966, NASA astronauts had already been on a very similar orbit to the one "Polaris Dawn" is now on: with "Gemini 11", they reached an altitude of exactly 1374 kilometers.
Elon Musk stayed on the ground
Billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman is leading the mission, which will last up to five days, in coordination with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who is staying on the ground. Isaacman was joined by private astronauts Kidd Poteet, Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon on board a Crew Dragon capsule launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Spaceport on the west coast of Florida on Tuesday morning.
Spacewalk planned at an altitude of 700 km
During the mission, the astronauts are to perform a spacewalk at an altitude of 700 kilometers, during which the private company SpaceX wants to test a new space suit for space missions.
During the "first commercial spacewalk" - as the project's website puts it - the suit is designed to provide greater mobility than previous suits. It also features a display built into the helmet, a camera and new materials for better heat regulation in freezing cold space.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
