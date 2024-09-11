Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

SpaceX space mission

“Polaris Dawn” reached extreme altitude of 1400 km

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 10:44

The privately financed space project "Polaris Dawn" has reached its maximum altitude of 1400 kilometers above the Earth. This was announced by the aerospace company SpaceX on Wednesday night via X (formerly Twitter).

comment0 Kommentare

According to SpaceX, this altitude is the greatest distance from humans to Earth since NASA's last "Apollo" missions to the moon in the early 1970s.

By comparison, the ISS space station is located at an altitude of around 400 kilometers. In 1966, NASA astronauts had already been on a very similar orbit to the one "Polaris Dawn" is now on: with "Gemini 11", they reached an altitude of exactly 1374 kilometers.

The Crew Dragon capsule for the Polaris Dawn mission lifted off from Cape Canaveral (Florida) on Tuesday morning on a Falcon 9 rocket. (Bild: APA Pool/AFP/Getty Images/Joe Raedle)
The Crew Dragon capsule for the Polaris Dawn mission lifted off from Cape Canaveral (Florida) on Tuesday morning on a Falcon 9 rocket.
(Bild: APA Pool/AFP/Getty Images/Joe Raedle)

Elon Musk stayed on the ground
Billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman is leading the mission, which will last up to five days, in coordination with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who is staying on the ground. Isaacman was joined by private astronauts Kidd Poteet, Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon on board a Crew Dragon capsule launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Spaceport on the west coast of Florida on Tuesday morning.

Spacewalk planned at an altitude of 700 km
During the mission, the astronauts are to perform a spacewalk at an altitude of 700 kilometers, during which the private company SpaceX wants to test a new space suit for space missions.

During the "first commercial spacewalk" - as the project's website puts it - the suit is designed to provide greater mobility than previous suits. It also features a display built into the helmet, a camera and new materials for better heat regulation in freezing cold space.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf