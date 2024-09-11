“Polaris Dawn” reached extreme altitude of 1400 km

Elon Musk stayed on the ground

Billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman is leading the mission, which will last up to five days, in coordination with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who is staying on the ground. Isaacman was joined by private astronauts Kidd Poteet, Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon on board a Crew Dragon capsule launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Spaceport on the west coast of Florida on Tuesday morning.