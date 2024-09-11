Premiere: Opera in Hallstatt with a strong soloist

Convincing in singing and music

Christa Ratzenböck impressed as a searching woman with a wonderfully dark mezzo-soprano, also secure in the highest heights, dramatically shaped. Accordionist Filip Erakovic provided virtuoso solos. The Luna String Quartet from Holland played with full commitment. Hermann Schneider navigated clearly through the libretto as narrator. The set by Florian Parbs showed the sadness of the miners as well as hope, for example in the form of a staircase full of apples.