Struggle for free corona tests at the doctor’s office

"Many patients fall for treatment"

Kamaleyan-Schmied: "But many of my patients can't afford the test and are therefore turning down treatment. It's a disaster." The problem is that the government has now passed the matter on to the health insurance fund. And it is still negotiating with the Medical Association regarding the costs. ÖGK chairman Andreas Huss assures: "There will be an agreement - at least for high-risk patients."