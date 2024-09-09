Unlawfully received 11,000 euros in benefits

"I understood that it didn't matter where my girlfriend lived or slept. The only important thing is that she has her registered address at Kaplan Bonetti Haus in Dornbirn," the accused tried to shift the blame to the responsible clerk at the district authority during the trial. "I don't know where this information comes from. At least not from me," countered the district authority officer called as a witness during his interrogation. In any case, he is certain that he instructed the Syrian correctly when he applied for social benefits.