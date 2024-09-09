Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Volunteer fire department

Florianis help comrades in Moldova

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 17:25

Numerous Vorarlberg firefighters set off on a trip to Moldova lasting several days. The aim was to support their local comrades.

comment0 Kommentare

It is not the first trip that local firefighters have made to Moldova - and it will probably not be the last. The Vorarlberg Florianis have been supporting their colleagues in Moldova, one of the poorest countries in Europe, for years.

At the beginning of September, a convoy of twelve fire engines discarded in Vorarlberg set off on a journey from Rankweil via Romania to Moldova, which borders the Ukraine.

Once there, the vehicles were handed over to the Moldovan comrades. But that was not the end of the job, as the Vorarlberg Florianis also trained the "fire department neos" on the vehicles. It is only with support from abroad that the network of volunteer fire departments in Moldova can be further expanded and put on a reasonably solid footing. Although there is a professional fire department, by the time it actually reaches the scene of the incident on the poor roads, the damage has often already been done.

(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)

The relief supplies can help. The Bildstein fire department, for example, has now formed a completely new Floriani unit in Lalova, and the Bregenz-Fluh fire department has transferred one of its vehicles to Mateuti - thus enabling the first volunteer unit to be set up there too. The professional fire department is also supported - for example with equipment such as aerators.

Gratitude on site
The commitment from Vorarlberg is certainly well received locally, and the mayors of the municipalities concerned are delighted with the collegial help.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf