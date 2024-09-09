Florianis help comrades in Moldova

Once there, the vehicles were handed over to the Moldovan comrades. But that was not the end of the job, as the Vorarlberg Florianis also trained the "fire department neos" on the vehicles. It is only with support from abroad that the network of volunteer fire departments in Moldova can be further expanded and put on a reasonably solid footing. Although there is a professional fire department, by the time it actually reaches the scene of the incident on the poor roads, the damage has often already been done.