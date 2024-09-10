O’zapft is! Swaying and banker dancing together

Of course, the appropriate musical backdrop is also provided. Every day in the three festival tents - the Gösser Zelt, Wiesbauer Zelt and Kaiserzelt - pop and folk music greats such as Desperate Brasswives, die Lauser, Mountain Crew, Wir sind SPITZE, BEngelS reloaded, Dirndl Rocker, BÄÄM&Brass, Südsteirer, die Eiersparer, Wildbach, the Vitamines, nordwand, GrabenlandBuam and many more create a real Wiesn atmosphere. Apart from that, the rustic alpine pastures invite you to sway together with both traditional and modern music.