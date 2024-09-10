Vienna Kaiser Wiesn
O’zapft is! Swaying and banker dancing together
In less than three weeks, Vienna's Kaiser Wiesn, Austria's largest traditional and Oktoberfest, will open its doors again, attracting visitors to the Vienna Prater every day from September 26 to October 13 from 11:30 a.m. with Oktoberfest fun, live musical acts and an excellent atmosphere - with free admission.
Last year, over 400,000 guests celebrated the festival of customs at the Kaiser Wiesn in Vienna's Prater for 18 days - a record attendance. This year too, an extensive area - consisting of three festival tents, five alpine pastures and the JÖ Wiesn village - awaits folk music fans, pop music lovers and anyone who wants to party.
Of course, the appropriate musical backdrop is also provided. Every day in the three festival tents - the Gösser Zelt, Wiesbauer Zelt and Kaiserzelt - pop and folk music greats such as Desperate Brasswives, die Lauser, Mountain Crew, Wir sind SPITZE, BEngelS reloaded, Dirndl Rocker, BÄÄM&Brass, Südsteirer, die Eiersparer, Wildbach, the Vitamines, nordwand, GrabenlandBuam and many more create a real Wiesn atmosphere. Apart from that, the rustic alpine pastures invite you to sway together with both traditional and modern music.
Lovers of folk music can get their groove on at the Schlager afternoons on October 1, October 8 and October 10: Live performances by well-known artists such as Andi Borg, Francine Jordi, the Hans Ecker Trio and the Edlseern await from 12:00 noon.
And even those who are not fans of traditional folk music will be catered for at the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn: electronic music invites you to dance the night away at the DJ Night powered by Prater Dome on October 8. In addition, the Seniors' Day on October 2 offers the ideal opportunity for older people in particular to dance together.
And if that's not enough, there will be presentations of three photo calendars for the year 2025: on October 2, the "FeiawerKAlender 2025" of the Vienna Professional Fire Brigade and the "Police Calendar 2025" will be presented - on October 9, it will be the turn of the young Austrian farmers.
Every taste is catered for at the Kaiser Wiesn in Vienna
Not only the ears, but also the palate is spoiled at the Wiener Kaiser Wiesn. The JÖ Wiesn Dorf attracts visitors with its many stalls and displays of regional crafts and local delicacies.
The cuisine at the Wiener Kaiser Wiesn combines regionality and variety: from down-to-earth snacks to classic gingerbread hearts and creamy mushrooms. There is something for every taste - even for vegetarians and vegans.
Get your tickets now!
Tickets for the dates of the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn are still available in the Krone ticket store.
