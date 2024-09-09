Hiking day & Co:
AK supports families with class trip bonus
Whether it's a hiking day, a get-to-know-you day, a ski course or a language week: Parents have to pay a lot for school trips and other school events. The AK Upper Austria therefore relieves its members with the AK class trip bonus. Depending on the duration of the school event, a one-off amount of 75 or 150 euros can be claimed for the 2024/25 school year for children in grades 5 to 9.
Between the semester and summer vacations, parents in Upper Austria spent an average of 900 euros per schoolchild, according to the AK school costs survey. In addition to school supplies and tutoring costs, the expenses for school events and school trips are a particular burden on families.
When the costs of rent, mobility and food eat up the household budget, there is often no money left over for the language week or sports days. This is where we come in with our AK class trip bonus and provide relief where families really need it.
AK-Präsident Andreas Stangl.
All children would have a right to have unforgettable experiences on school trips, to enjoy culture and to try out sports.
Simply apply online
AK-OÖ members with schoolchildren in grades 5 to 9 whose child(ren) attend a school trip for which a fee is charged are eligible. Funding is 75 euros for one-day school trips or 150 euros for school trips lasting several days, once per child for the 2024/25 school year.
How to get the money
All conditions and the online application form at: ooe.arbeiterkammer.at/klassenfahrtsbonus. If you have any questions, AK employees are available at klassenfahrtsbonus@akooe.at or by calling +43 (0)50 6906-1615.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.