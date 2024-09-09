Vorteilswelt
Hiking day &amp; Co:

AK supports families with class trip bonus

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 15:00

Whether it's a hiking day, a get-to-know-you day, a ski course or a language week: Parents have to pay a lot for school trips and other school events. The AK Upper Austria therefore relieves its members with the AK class trip bonus. Depending on the duration of the school event, a one-off amount of 75 or 150 euros can be claimed for the 2024/25 school year for children in grades 5 to 9. 

Between the semester and summer vacations, parents in Upper Austria spent an average of 900 euros per schoolchild, according to the AK school costs survey. In addition to school supplies and tutoring costs, the expenses for school events and school trips are a particular burden on families.

When the costs of rent, mobility and food eat up the household budget, there is often no money left over for the language week or sports days. This is where we come in with our AK class trip bonus and provide relief where families really need it.

AK-Präsident Andreas Stangl.

All children would have a right to have unforgettable experiences on school trips, to enjoy culture and to try out sports. 

AK-OÖ members with schoolchildren in grades 5 to 9 whose child(ren) attend a school trip for which a fee is charged are eligible. Funding is 75 euros for one-day school trips or 150 euros for school trips lasting several days, once per child for the 2024/25 school year.

All conditions and the online application form at: ooe.arbeiterkammer.at/klassenfahrtsbonus. If you have any questions, AK employees are available at klassenfahrtsbonus@akooe.at or by calling +43 (0)50 6906-1615. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
