AK supports families with class trip bonus

Whether it's a hiking day, a get-to-know-you day, a ski course or a language week: Parents have to pay a lot for school trips and other school events. The AK Upper Austria therefore relieves its members with the AK class trip bonus. Depending on the duration of the school event, a one-off amount of 75 or 150 euros can be claimed for the 2024/25 school year for children in grades 5 to 9.