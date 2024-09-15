Ischia offers feminist indie rock to dance to

Songwriting as magic

One of Adele Ischia's particular concerns is to question patriarchal structures and toxic masculinity. This can be seen in the songs "Manbaby" and "Fake", for example. "The topics vary depending on the phase, feeling or life situation. But in principle I have a political claim, which is sometimes more subtle and sometimes more direct," said Adele Ischia. "But it's often about men who annoy me with their behavior." Nevertheless, songwriting remains a fascination for her that she doesn't fully understand herself: "It's very much semi-conscious or unconscious. And actually, I don't always want to understand it that well. For me, it should retain something magical."