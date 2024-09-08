Employees were urged to vote by their employers, some of whom were followed to the polling booths. As always, there were also multiple votes. "Golos" had already stated in advance that the power apparatus in Moscow was doing everything it could to help representatives of the Kremlin party United Russia into political office. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, who himself voted online for the new Moscow City Council, said in a Kremlin video that elections are always "of great importance for political stability in the country, and today this is particularly important".