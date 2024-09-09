Labor victory in glorious Grossarltal derby

Racism incident overshadows the derby evening

Despite the sporting rivalry, both sides praised the generally peaceful and exuberant atmosphere among the fans. However, an incident off the pitch clouded the otherwise positive picture. Costa Rican José Mario Grajal Sancho, who was substituted for Hüttschlag in the second half, had to defend himself against racist insults in the form of monkey noises from the Grossarl fan block. Kendlbacher was deeply affected: "That has absolutely no place at such a celebration of friendship. It really bothers me because it also damages our community." Section manager Schwab reacted quickly: "I stopped it immediately, went straight to the fans and made it clear that this was not acceptable. It was quiet after that," he said, describing the incident.



Derby celebration unites both teams

Despite the heated 90 minutes on the pitch, the bond between Grossarl and Hüttschlag remains strong. Both teams gathered in the party tent after the game, where the big derby celebration got underway. "We stick together in the valley, even if we are rivals on the pitch," emphasized Kendlbacher. Even the fans, who had previously provided some emotional moments, later found their way to the party together. Thomas Schaier