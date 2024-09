Two concerts and a clubbing event in just one evening

Arsonore offered two concerts in one evening on Saturday. And despite all the similarities, they could hardly have been more different. Part one belonged to guitar zampano Mario Berger, who brought five of his treasures to the stage. It started classically with Renaissance tunes, accompanied by his own compositions, and Johann Sebastian Bach, which Berger salsaed without further ado. This went wonderfully well with the classical guitar. Carlos Santana, however, demanded a switch to the Fender Stratocaster. In between, ukulele, jazz guitar and dobro were also used.