Blue light for animal rights activists: service dog in action

"Offender" restrained by police dog

However, the special highlight was definitely the police dog demonstration: "We simulated an operational exercise in which a criminal - played by a colleague in a full protection suit - had to be restrained by a police dog until the Rapid Intervention Group (SIG) could make an arrest," explains Egon Muggi, head of training for police dogs in Carinthia. The basic training for the four-legged police dogs takes two years, and the audience was enthusiastic.