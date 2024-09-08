Will the pedestrian zone remain after the bypass?

In just under a month, the Tangente Festival in St. Pölten will be over. This also marks the end of the temporary pedestrian zone in Linzer Straße, which was not only painted as part of the replacement program for the failed Capital of Culture bid, but has now even been greened. But will cars soon be roaring through the traffic-calmed section in the city center again? Behind closed doors, the answer already seems to be clear: The pedestrian zone will remain a permanent solution. Police officers, for example, also assume this.