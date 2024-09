Giving people back their dignity

What began with a life crisis, suffering from great feelings of meaninglessness, has now become an association with around 300 volunteers, a few civilian servants and a dozen employees. Elmar and Margit Stüttler's "Tischlein Deck Dich Vorarlberg" initiative has become a charitable brand that has become an integral part of the region. Almost every day, the association, which is based in Vandans, moves around thirty tons of food in ten vehicles and distributes it to people whose income is no longer sufficient to cover their living costs. Every week, the association's vehicles with the familiar logo can be seen in Bludenz, Feldkirch, Götzis, Dornbirn and Bregenz, where the drop-off points are located.