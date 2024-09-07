Wardrobe on fire
Heidi Klum saved Paris Hilton’s video shoot
Heidi Klum as a helper in an emergency: when a wardrobe went up in flames during the video shoot for Paris Hilton's new song and destroyed her outfits, the model beauty had the idea to save the day.
Paris Hilton recently stood in front of the camera in Los Angeles for her new video clip for the song "Bad Bitch Academy". But not everything went according to plan. A fire in her dress trailer not only destroyed her tailor-made outfits, but also many of her personal items.
Klum lent Hilton a dress
The shoot had to be interrupted - because Hilton suddenly had no dress for the next scene. But then Heidi Klum, who was due to make a brief appearance in Paris' new video alongside Meghan Trainor and former N'Sync star Lance Bass, had the idea that saved the day.
"She said: 'But I have two extra dresses here. Why don't you just put these on and then we can shoot the scene,'" Hilton told People magazine.
"Bad Bitch Academy is so hot ..."
No sooner said than done: Paris slipped into Heidi's dress and the shoot could continue without any major delays. "Heidi really made my day," said the society blonde, who has recently started singing again.
It is still unclear why the caravan and Paris' looks suddenly went up in flames. What is certain, however, is that the incident did not harm her music clip. Not only was the film shot at two in the morning, the fire also made headlines - and generated additional publicity for Hilton's new song.
"Everyone thought: 'Oh my God, Bad Bitch Academy is so hot, it's gone up in flames'," said the mother-of-two, laughing about the incident.
Hilton's album celebrated its premiere
"Bad Bitch Academy" can also be heard on Hilton's second studio album "Infinite Icon", which has just been released. The hotel heiress released her first album "Turn It Up" back in 2006.
