Escape from apartment
Man hits girlfriend (25) with a folding chair
Covered in blood and with injuries to her head, a woman (25) stormed out of her apartment in Floridsdorf on Saturday night calling for help. Because she had previously got into a violent argument with her 29-year-old boyfriend, he is said to have hit the victim with a folding chair. And with around three per mille alcohol in her blood!
It was midnight when the 25-year-old raised the alarm in Floridsdorf. Bleeding, she begged for help while her partner tried to flee. The woman was immediately tended to by an attentive neighbor, while another witness took up the pursuit of the attacker.
Victim suffered cuts and head injuries
It was not long before the 29-year-old was caught by the police not far from the scene of the crime in Kürschnergasse. "According to initial investigations, the couple got into a heated argument in the afternoon hours, which increasingly escalated," said police spokesman Markus Dittrich. The accused then allegedly hit his girlfriend with a folding chair while she tried to defend herself with a knife.
The 29-year-old then allegedly struck again, causing the 25-year-old to suffer severe cuts to her hand. She also suffered injuries to her head.
Get help!
The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who witness violence or are themselves victims of violence. The police emergency number 133 can be reached at any time. The crime prevention department of the Vienna Criminal Police Office also offers personal advice on the hotline 0800 216346
Further contacts:
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Vienna Intervention Center/Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
- Emergency call of the Association of Viennese Women's Shelters: 05 77 22
Partner had three per mille at the time of the attack
The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He is also not allowed to approach the victim. The accused was also found to be around three per mille under the influence of alcohol.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
