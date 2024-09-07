Vorteilswelt
Sport trumps money

Daughter of ORF legend starts next title hunt

Nachrichten
07.09.2024 12:17

This year she captained her team to the German championship title, scoring a goal in front of 4,000 spectators in Frankfurt. On Sunday, Austria's national field hockey player Fiona Felber, daughter of ORF legend Andreas Felber, will start her next title hunt in Germany with Mannheimer HC.

The Final Four in Frankfurt in January is still fresh in Fiona's mind. In an incredible atmosphere, she accepted the trophy as captain in front of 4,000 spectators after a dramatic final against Düsseldorf. The former AHTC Vienna player had previously scored a penalty corner to make it 2:2. In the end, after a 3:3 draw, the game went to a penalty shoot-out, which Mannheim won 3:2. Fiona says: "We were the underdogs before the Final Four, that's what made the title so special." Her team had already sensationally won the German field field hockey championship in 2023.

Fiona Felber (right) in action.
Fiona Felber (right) in action.
(Bild: Dirk Markgraf)

Love of sport more important than money
In 2020, the Viennese went to Mannheim, where she studied media and communication sciences alongside competitive sport on a mini-scholarship (200 euros a month) and works as a student trainee at a jewelry company. The club provides her with an apartment. There is no salary, nor is there a master's bonus. But she doesn't care. She loves her sport more than anything: "Hockey gives me a lot, we have a great team that gets on really well. You have to be very good tactically and athletically and you can constantly improve. And there's hardly any physical contact, you just play."

Fiona Felber in the kit of the Mannheim HC
Fiona Felber in the kit of the Mannheim HC
(Bild: Dirk Markgraf)

Partnered with German national field hockey player
The 23-year-old has therefore never had more than grazes, minor bruises or a broken finger. In her private life, she is in a relationship with German national field hockey player Mario Schachner, who of course also plays for Mannheimer HC. The sister of Regionalliga Ost footballer Elias Felber (Traiskirchen) likes TV series such as Gossip Girl to balance things out. She also enjoys reading and meeting up with friends. And of course, as a field hockey player, Fiona is also good at partying: "The champions' party in the clubhouse was really great." A sequel is to follow after the season, which starts on Sunday with the Hamburg away game at Großflottbeker THGC.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
