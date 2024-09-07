Daughter of ORF legend starts next title hunt

Love of sport more important than money

In 2020, the Viennese went to Mannheim, where she studied media and communication sciences alongside competitive sport on a mini-scholarship (200 euros a month) and works as a student trainee at a jewelry company. The club provides her with an apartment. There is no salary, nor is there a master's bonus. But she doesn't care. She loves her sport more than anything: "Hockey gives me a lot, we have a great team that gets on really well. You have to be very good tactically and athletically and you can constantly improve. And there's hardly any physical contact, you just play."