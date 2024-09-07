No room for lingerie
Jennifer Lopez in a revenge dress on the red carpet
Revenge is sweet - and in Jennifer Lopez's case, damn sexy too! The actress and singer walked the red carpet in Toronto on Friday evening in a dress that probably left even her ex Ben Affleck speechless.
The title of Jennifer Lopez's new movie is "Unstoppable" to match her sexy appearance. Because despite the personal problems the singer and actress has had to deal with in recent months, she just can't seem to stop.
J.Lo in a revenge dress on the red carpet
On Friday evening, she walked the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival in a dress by star designer Tamara Ralph, which could be described as a revenge dress in view of her divorce from Ben Affleck.
The sexy designer piece stood out not only because it glittered like a disco ball in the flashlight storm, but above all because of its more than provocative cut. The elegant dress was virtually open at the sides and only tied with a few black ribbons.
No room for bra and panties!
La Lopez was only too happy to show that there was no room for bra and panties under this dress. No wonder the photographers - and fans - couldn't stop pressing the shutter button with these deep insights.
With so much hype surrounding Jennifer Lopez, you almost forgot to wonder where Ben Affleck was. The 52-year-old had actually produced the film about the one-legged wrestler Anthony Robles, who won the NCAA Individual Wrestling National Championships in 2011. And his still-wife was cast as the second lead in the drama.
Affleck skipped a performance
However, after the Latina filed for divorce on the couple's second wedding anniversary, Affleck seemed to prefer to avoid a confrontation on the red carpet on Friday night and skipped his appearance.
So instead of posing with her ex, J.Lo later posed for the cameras with his best buddy Matt Damon, who produced the film, which is being touted as a hot Oscar contender, with Affleck.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
