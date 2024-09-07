Natural hedges offer nature conservation with pleasure

Bees, birds, butterflies or humans - we all love these sugar suppliers. With a sugar content of 5 to 10 percent, sloe berries are as sweet as an apple or cola. The fact that we hardly notice any of this is due to the high tannic acid content, which perfectly tricks our taste buds. The vitamin B and C content is also remarkably high. Together with considerable anthocyanin values (these are "bioflavonoids" that protect against diseases, editor's note), blackthorn is a real power fruit!