Blackthorn and co.
Natural hedges offer nature conservation with pleasure
Natural hedges can offer more than just privacy. They are high-quality biotopes and their fruit is also a real treat. Another hedge day ordering campaign is now underway.
Bees, birds, butterflies or humans - we all love these sugar suppliers. With a sugar content of 5 to 10 percent, sloe berries are as sweet as an apple or cola. The fact that we hardly notice any of this is due to the high tannic acid content, which perfectly tricks our taste buds. The vitamin B and C content is also remarkably high. Together with considerable anthocyanin values (these are "bioflavonoids" that protect against diseases, editor's note), blackthorn is a real power fruit!
This can be found in the wonderfully designed "Heckenblatt", which the state of Carinthia and Arge Naturschutz have now published. And the blackthorn is just one of the plants described.
On Hedge Day, you can once again purchase seedlings from regional woody plant propagation in Carinthia at reasonable prices; individual plants are available from 4.49 euros, rarities from 7.59 euros and whole hedge packages with ten different plants from 48.80 euros.
It is joined by barberry, hawthorn, buckthorn, dog rose, elderberry, common snowball and many more.
"Hedges are important for our ecosystem. These woody plants are perfectly adapted to the climatic conditions in Carinthia, making them more resistant and robust," enthuses Provincial Councillor Sara Schaar.
The fact that they are also pretty to look at, provide a habitat for insects and birds and some even have medicinal properties completes the picture.
All information and orders can be found at www.heckentag.at. Info phone: 0660/ 1549776
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.