First day of school

74,400 children start school: school bags are packed

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 19:30

From tomorrow, Monday, September 9, 2024, it's time for children to get up early again! Classes start at the 358 schools in Salzburg. From Annaberg to Zell am See, some school construction sites are still underway. 

comment0 Kommentare

The magic of the new is causing a lot of excitement in Salzburg, especially for 5540 Taferlklasslern. It's back to the head offices and the blackboards for 9000 teachers today. At some locations, construction machinery is still running in parallel: An extension is being built at Annaberg elementary school for the children from the district of Lungötz. From fall 2025/26, they will all be taught here together. A kindergarten center will then be built in the building in Lungötz. "We are looking forward to the start and hope that the extension goes well," says Bettina Spannberger, principal in Annaberg.

Which schools are still busy building
The school center in Zell with its commercial academy and grammar school will be under construction for another year. Space was already at a premium at the HAK: "The building dates back to the 70s. We didn't even have checkrooms," says Principal Thomas Hauer. The nursing school with A-levels is a new addition. "I fought for it for four years," says Hauer, pleased to welcome the first 24 students.

At HAK 1 in Salzburg, which was completely renovated after the major fire two years ago, the final weeks in containers begin with the start of school. After the fall vacations, the 450 young people - there will be an increase this year - and their teachers will move back into the school building.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
