74,400 children start school: school bags are packed

The magic of the new is causing a lot of excitement in Salzburg, especially for 5540 Taferlklasslern. It's back to the head offices and the blackboards for 9000 teachers today. At some locations, construction machinery is still running in parallel: An extension is being built at Annaberg elementary school for the children from the district of Lungötz. From fall 2025/26, they will all be taught here together. A kindergarten center will then be built in the building in Lungötz. "We are looking forward to the start and hope that the extension goes well," says Bettina Spannberger, principal in Annaberg.