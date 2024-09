Expenses affair at the BMI: This is what the secret report says

"Mister EURO" would have had two years left until his retirement. He had already completed 40 years of service with the executive. After a long and impeccable police career with countless awards such as the Silver Medal of Honor of the City of Vienna, the temporarily suspended top officer now finds himself confronted with serious accusations. The inspection report from the Ministry of the Interior, which is still being kept under lock and key, reads like a hard-hitting reckoning.