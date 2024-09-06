Legal problem
The crux of the matter with the local rate
In order for the population to support local tourism, concessions are the not unproblematic means of choice. Provincial councillors speak out in favor of maintaining the concessions.
In Lochau on Friday, the provincial tourism officers met with the responsible State Secretary Susanne Kraus-Winkler - the debate program was long, including the controversial local rates. These are cheaper prices for tourist offers that only local residents can enjoy. The motivation behind this is clear: the discounts are intended to make the local population more willing to support the local tourist offer - regulations such as these primarily have a signal effect, while economic aspects are rather negligible.
The problem with this is that it clashes with European law. This states that all EU citizens must be treated equally, regardless of their nationality. "Our federal states are popular destinations for guests from near and far. In the interests of the locals who support tourism, we are committed to ensuring that existing benefits are maintained," explained Tyrolean Tourism Minister Mario Gerber.
In the interests of the locals who support tourism, we are committed to ensuring that existing benefits are retained.
Mario Gerber, Tirols Landesrat für Tourismus
"In-depth legal review"
He and Vorarlberg's State Councillor for Tourism Christian Gantner are calling for an "in-depth legal review" of the permissibility of local rates based on specific operational examples or the creation of state-specific solutions. If this is not possible, there would be an opportunity to obtain an exemption for local tariffs in the upcoming EU consultation on the European legal requirements in 2025. After all, these would promote social participation.
Aside from this problem, the federal states spoke out in favor of creating a uniform Austria-wide recording system for the importance of tourism. The nationwide tourism satellite account used to date measures the contribution of tourism to national value creation and employment - the system is now to be rolled out to the nine federal states in order to improve comparability.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.