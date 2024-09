Lässer clearly misses out on the podium in the road race

36 hundredths short of the final

Para-canoeist Markus "Mendy" Swoboda missed out on a direct place in the final in the kayak single over 200 m in the KL2 class, finishing second in his preliminary heat by just 36/100ths of a second. The 34-year-old must finish at least third out of five participants. In the Va'a single (VL3 class), Swoboda only came sixth in his heat and therefore last, but also qualified for the semi-finals. This will take place on Sunday (10.56 am).