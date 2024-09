Argentina shines against Chile even without Messi

In the second match of the day, Bolivia secured their second full success in the group with a 4-0 home win over Venezuela. The match was the first in the Municipal de El Alto stadium, one of the highest stadiums in the world. Located 4,150 meters above sea level, it is 550 meters higher than the stadium in La Paz, where Bolivia normally plays international matches. Never before has an international competition match been played at such an altitude. Bolivia now face Chile away on Tuesday, while Venezuela host Uruguay.