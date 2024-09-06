Arsonore Graz
Quirks, clowns and even a shepherd’s pie
"Paaarty": this was the motto under which the Arsonore music festival at Schloss Eggenberg in Graz kicked off the celebrations for its tenth birthday. Artistic director and pianist Markus Schirmer, the Ensemble Wien-Berlin and clown Anatoli Akerman set off fireworks.
Hit by an arrow, Markus Schirmer sinks to the ground. But this is not a tragedy. On the contrary! Because the Arsonore director catches the - thankfully only pantomime - projectile during clown Anatoli Akerman's show. And it's fantastic.
Suspicion of unseriousness
Together with the wind quintet Ensemble Wien-Berlin, the comedian opens the tenth Arsonore Music Festival in the Eggenberg Planetensaal. Although Schirmer does not want to become chancellor, his anniversary program is intentionally very much characterized by a "suspicion of unseriousness": The motto is "Paaarty" and the music is also a wild slide through the champagne moods of classical music.
The five members of the Vienna and Berlin Philharmonic orchestras consequently whizz through musical quirks such as "L'Heure du Berger" (The Shepherd's Hour) by Jean Françaix in sparkling sound quality. While there is plenty of bubbly fun between flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn from Jacques Ibert to Darius Milhaud, the most beautiful moments are those of semi-seriousness. For example in Camille Saint-Saën's "Caprice" op. 79, in which the ensemble dances between laughter and tears in romantic irony.
The "Six Bagatelles for Wind Quintet" by the modern classic György Ligeti also fall into this category. The musicians create vivid individual scenes with a colorful emotional balance: a great show from lamentoso to capriccioso.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
