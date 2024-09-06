Quirks, clowns and even a shepherd’s pie

The five members of the Vienna and Berlin Philharmonic orchestras consequently whizz through musical quirks such as "L'Heure du Berger" (The Shepherd's Hour) by Jean Françaix in sparkling sound quality. While there is plenty of bubbly fun between flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn from Jacques Ibert to Darius Milhaud, the most beautiful moments are those of semi-seriousness. For example in Camille Saint-Saën's "Caprice" op. 79, in which the ensemble dances between laughter and tears in romantic irony.