Falling number of recipients
Rents are rising, but housing benefit is falling
Inflation has recently leveled off at less than three percent - but rent increases are significantly higher. The fact that at the same time fewer and fewer people in Upper Austria are receiving less and less housing benefit has the SPÖ once again calling for an overall reform of the subsidy.
In 2010, 85 million in housing benefit was paid out to Upper Austrian households. This figure is now a long way off. 48 million euros in 2022, a little more in 2023. It is not yet possible to predict how high the amount will be this year - the state spent 26.3 million euros on housing assistance in the first half of the year. This is the result of the latest response to a question from the SPÖ state parliament by Housing Minister Manfred Haimbuchner (FPÖ).
Fewer households benefit
The number of recipients has also fallen compared to the past: according to the State Court of Audit, 31,000 households received the subsidy in 2017. In 2022, the figure was 23,300 before rising again to 26,100 in the previous year. According to Haimbuchner, 23,453 households received housing benefit this June.
Rents drive inflation
The SPÖ criticizes this development because, after all, housing costs have risen significantly while the money has become worth less and less. For example, the 6.8 percent increase in rents last July was significantly higher than the overall inflation rate of 2.9 percent. "The housing benefit needs an overall reform, as more and more recipients are falling out, while life is becoming more and more expensive and rents are rising from one sad record to another," says SPÖ housing spokesperson Peter Binder.
Calls for an increase in the eight-euro cap
He is also calling for an increase in the eight-euro limit per square meter for eligible housing costs, as this "now fails to reflect the reality of life". However, the state government only increased this cap from seven to eight euros a year ago. In addition, at the beginning of this year, the number of people entitled to benefits was extended - including single parents, as maintenance up to 300 euros per child is no longer included in the household income.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
