Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Falling number of recipients

Rents are rising, but housing benefit is falling

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 13:00

Inflation has recently leveled off at less than three percent - but rent increases are significantly higher. The fact that at the same time fewer and fewer people in Upper Austria are receiving less and less housing benefit has the SPÖ once again calling for an overall reform of the subsidy.

comment0 Kommentare

In 2010, 85 million in housing benefit was paid out to Upper Austrian households. This figure is now a long way off. 48 million euros in 2022, a little more in 2023. It is not yet possible to predict how high the amount will be this year - the state spent 26.3 million euros on housing assistance in the first half of the year. This is the result of the latest response to a question from the SPÖ state parliament by Housing Minister Manfred Haimbuchner (FPÖ).

Fewer households benefit
The number of recipients has also fallen compared to the past: according to the State Court of Audit, 31,000 households received the subsidy in 2017. In 2022, the figure was 23,300 before rising again to 26,100 in the previous year. According to Haimbuchner, 23,453 households received housing benefit this June.

Rents drive inflation
The SPÖ criticizes this development because, after all, housing costs have risen significantly while the money has become worth less and less. For example, the 6.8 percent increase in rents last July was significantly higher than the overall inflation rate of 2.9 percent. "The housing benefit needs an overall reform, as more and more recipients are falling out, while life is becoming more and more expensive and rents are rising from one sad record to another," says SPÖ housing spokesperson Peter Binder.

Calls for an increase in the eight-euro cap
He is also calling for an increase in the eight-euro limit per square meter for eligible housing costs, as this "now fails to reflect the reality of life". However, the state government only increased this cap from seven to eight euros a year ago. In addition, at the beginning of this year, the number of people entitled to benefits was extended - including single parents, as maintenance up to 300 euros per child is no longer included in the household income. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Ortner
Christian Ortner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf