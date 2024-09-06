Rents are rising, but housing benefit is falling

Rents drive inflation

The SPÖ criticizes this development because, after all, housing costs have risen significantly while the money has become worth less and less. For example, the 6.8 percent increase in rents last July was significantly higher than the overall inflation rate of 2.9 percent. "The housing benefit needs an overall reform, as more and more recipients are falling out, while life is becoming more and more expensive and rents are rising from one sad record to another," says SPÖ housing spokesperson Peter Binder.